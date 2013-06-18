When it comes to Maria Menounos' summer beauty routine, one of her number one priorities is getting a super-sexy -- and safe! -- sun kissed glow. "I love getting sun here and there, but I'm trying to protect my skin," admits the Extra cohost, who just celebrated her 35th birthday with a star-studded Hawaiian luau-themed bash June 8.

To stay bronzed without harming her skin, Menounos tells Us Weekly she enhances her spray tan with the help of Jemma Kidd's Show Stopper Body Glow. "It gives your body this beautiful sheen -- I mix it with my foundation," explains Menounos of the product, available at Target.

What else does the TV personality stash in her summer makeup bag? She tells Us all about her favorite products!

Stila Long Wear Lip Color in Serenade: "It's a great color that makes your smile pop," she tells Us of the orangey-red hue. "It's the perfect color -- keeps your teeth looking whiter."

L'Oreal Voluminous mascara: No high-end wands for this girl! When Menounos wants to plump up her lashes, she swipes on a few coats of the drugstore favorite. "It's my favorite," says the star.

Philips Sonicare AirFloss: Keeping her pearly whites camera-ready at all times is a priority for Menounos, who reaches for Philips Sonicare's high-tech tool that cleans between teeth with either mouthwash or water. One thing Menounos loves about the product? It takes 30 seconds to complete a cleaning cycle, she says.

Estee Lauder Perfectionist Wrinkle Lifting/Firming Serum: A longtime fan of the product -- one of her beauty splurges -- Menounos suggests women follow her lead when applying this serum. "I know women have a hard time -- I did too -- using it on your neck, chest and shoulders [rather than a small area]," she tells Us. "That's where signs of aging start to show. Lately I've been doing my knees and hands, really extending the serum."

Vitamin E Oil: Can't spend cash on high-end beauty loot this summer? Menounos also uses the antioxidant oil, available at drugstores, to prevent premature aging. "It works amazing, it's cheap and it makes a difference. You can just lather yourself in it," she explains.

Too Faced Full Bloom Lip & Cheek Creme Color in Prim & Poppy: "I love it," Menounos raves of the two in one blush and lip color. "I keep it in my purse because you can do your eyes, cheeks, lips -- I do everything with it! If you have a little glow already, you dab it on and don't need anything other than mascara!"

False Lashes and Black Eyeliner: For the June 10 Critics' Choice Television Awards in Los Angeles, the Extra cohost did her own eye makeup with these two simple must-haves. "I really wanted a cat-eye, so I took MAC liner, put a fake lash strip on and walked out the door," she tells Us. "It's hard to screw up a fake lash strip when you apply a thick black liner. I felt like I bumped up my look to a new level!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Maria Menounos: What's In My Summer Makeup Bag?