Arnold Schwarzenegger's estranged wife Maria Shriver is reportedly dating U.S. news analyst Matthew Dowd.

RELATED: Arnold Schwarzenegger sparks romance rumors with dinner date

Shriver and Schwarzenegger separated in 2011 after he confessed to fathering a lovechild with their maid, Mildred Baena, 14 years prior.

The NBC News special correspondent filed for divorce, but it has yet to be finalized.

RELATED: Report: Schwarzenegger says he still loves Shriver

Shriver has reportedly been seeing Dowd since November and earlier this month they attended actress Cheryl Hines' wedding to Robert Kennedy, Jr. in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, together, according to the New York Post.

RELATED: Who Said It? Commencement Speeches