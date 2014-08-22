Maria Shriver dating political analyst Matthew Dowd
Arnold Schwarzenegger's estranged wife Maria Shriver is reportedly dating U.S. news analyst Matthew Dowd.
RELATED: Arnold Schwarzenegger sparks romance rumors with dinner date
Shriver and Schwarzenegger separated in 2011 after he confessed to fathering a lovechild with their maid, Mildred Baena, 14 years prior.
The NBC News special correspondent filed for divorce, but it has yet to be finalized.
RELATED: Report: Schwarzenegger says he still loves Shriver
Shriver has reportedly been seeing Dowd since November and earlier this month they attended actress Cheryl Hines' wedding to Robert Kennedy, Jr. in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, together, according to the New York Post.
RELATED: Who Said It? Commencement Speeches
Spotlight
We Recommend
- May. 29, 2018 Find out what happened to the cast of 'Even Stevens'