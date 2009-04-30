Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary with a bash in Vegas.

The couple -- who said "I Do" in a surprise ceremony in the Bahamas last April -- arrived at the Palms Casino Resort's Palms Place Thursday night for dinner with 50 pals, including L.A. Reid, Tyrese Gibson, Sanaa Lathan and Floyd Mayweather, the hotel rep confirms to Usmagazine.com.

The venue was decorated with candle-lit tables and a sign that read, "Happy Anniversary Mariah and Nick!" Guests snacked on surf & turf, macaroni and cheese and mashed potatoes. For dessert, they had Creme Brulee and chocolate chip cookies.

Following dinner, the group moved over to the Moon Nightclub, where Cannon surprised his wife with a video presentation of the best moments from their first year of marriage. Then, 1,000 balloons were released into the sky when the Moon roof opened as partiers toasted them.

After the couple cut into a giant pink and white five-tiered Duncan Hines Yellow cake, Cannon hit the turntables and spun tunes.

