Well, at least they didn't wear it on the same night like Brenda and Kelly did.More than two decades after our favorite frenemies Brenda (Shannen Doherty) and Kelly (Jennie Garth) from Beverly Hills 90210 showed up to the prom in the same black dress with oversized white bow across the chest, two Hollywood A-listers have resurrected the look.

First, on Nov. 15 at the American Cinematheque Award Gala, Jennifer Aniston wore a black-and-white Valentino gown that looked eerily similar to the one (or rather two) that caused such a stir at the fictional Beverly Hills High School. Then on Jan. 9, Mariah Carey wore the same Valentino frock to the season premiere of American Idol in Westwood, CA.

Brenda and Kelly eventually resolved their sartorial tiff to remain besties (at least until season 3). Here's to Jen and Mariah getting over their fashion faux-pas as well.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Mariah Carey and Jennifer Aniston Wear the Same Valentino Dress