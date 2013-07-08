NEW YORK (AP) — Mariah Carey is in the hospital for a shoulder injury.

The pop star's representative says the singer went to the hospital in New York late Sunday after injuring her shoulder while filming a music video.

Her rep adds Monday that "doctors reset her shoulder" and that "she is fine."

Carey was filming a video for a remix version of her song "#Beautiful" with rapper Young Jeezy. The video was being directed by her husband Nick Cannon.

The singer will still perform Saturday with the New York Philharmonic on Central Park's Great Lawn for the 2013 MLB All-Star Charity Concert. It will benefit Superstorm Sandy victims.

Carey will release a new album this year. "#Beautiful" features Grammy-winning R&B singer Miguel and has peaked at No. 15 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

___

Online:

http://mariahcarey.com/