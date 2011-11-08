"Shake It Off," indeed!

Six months after welcoming twins Moroccan and Monroe, Mariah Carey has lost 30 pounds -- and shows off her toned legs and flat stomach in size-6 short-shorts on the stunning new cover of Us Weekly, out now.

"I gained an enormous amount of weight," the Grammy-winning superstar tells Us of welcoming her son and daughter, born April 30, with hubby Nick Cannon.

How'd she slim down? Beginning in July, Carey buckled down with a nutritionist and a workout plan from Jenny (formerly Jenny Craig), keeping to a 1,500-calorie-a-day menu and thrice-weekly workouts.

"I feel incredible," the "Fly Like a Bird" singer tells Us, three months after her body transformation began.

She and Cannon, 31, famously struggled to conceive their twins (born via C-section at 35 weeks) after a heartbreaking miscarriage.

"It was a huge blessing to be able to have the babies," Carey says, "But I felt trapped in my body because I couldn't move."

Adds the once-again svelte star: "I'm proud of how hard I worked to get my body back...I had to do this for me."

Carey announced at a press conference in New York City on Wednesday that she has signed on as a new brand ambassador for Jenny. Carey joins other female celebs including Valerie Bertinelli, Carrie Fisher and Sara Rue who have also lost weight and gone on to star in campaigns for the weight loss brand.

