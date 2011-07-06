It's Mimi -- aka Monroe and Moroccan's mama!

Mariah Carey made one of her very first public appearances in New York on Wednesday since giving birth to her twin son and daughter April 30.

With assistants helping her out, the first-time mom (clad in shades, a T-shirt, hoodie and jeans) got out of a car and headed into the Manhattan apartment she shares with hubby Nick Cannon, 30, and their 8-week old babies Monroe (named after Marilyn) and Moroccan (named after a beloved room in the couple's home).

The multi-platinum-selling, Grammy-winning singer has yet to reveal pics of her bundles of joy -- except for a jokey TwitPic of little Monroe's hand ("This is baby Monroe saying 'no pictures dahhhling,'" Carey tweeted.)

"My son is laid-back like me," Cannon told Us Weekly in June. "My daughter's a diva like her mom!"