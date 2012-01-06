Nick Cannon's not out of the woods just yet, but he certainly seems to be making progress after being admitted for kidney failure.

Mariah Carey tweeted Friday that her hubby "is in stable condition with a good prognosis."

"Hopefully he'll be discharged within two days," the 41-year-old singer and mom of 8-month-old twins Moroccan and Monroe added. "As always, he's laughing and in good spirits."

She also tweeted a photo of herself giving Cannon a kiss in a hospital room filled with "Get Well Soon" balloons and flowers.

Cannon wrote on the micro-blogging site that he "just left the operating table and [was] awake during the whole procedure! Ouch."

On Thursday, the 31-year-old "America's Got Talent" host was transported from an Aspen, Colo., hospital to one in Los Angeles. "Thank you for all your love, prayers and concern," he tweeted. "You know me. I will be a'ight."

Later in the evening, he tweeted a photo of himself getting a haircut with the caption, "Getting back to business."

Carey first confirmed that Cannon had been hospitalized on Wednesday, tweeting that he was being treated for "mild kidney failure."

She added that doctors tried -- and failed -- to remove her from her hubby's room. "I'm not trying to make light out of the situation because it's a serious moment that's very tough on all of us," she wrote. "So please keep us and our family in your prayers."

