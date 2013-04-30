Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's happily ever after continues! Continuing an annual tradition, the couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary with a vow renewal, this one at the Happiest Place on Earth: Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif.! As revealed by Entertainment Tonight, Carey and Cannon hosted about 250 guests for the completely over-the-top bash on Tuesday, which also marked the second birthdays of their twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

Inside the "Dream Suite" near the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction, the Grammy-winning singer and "American Idol" judge donned a princess-inspired bridal gown and, with daughter Monroe, departed via horse-drawn crystal carriage, taking them down Main Street -- finally meeting Cannon and Moroccan (both of them wearing white suits similar to the Prince's costume in Cinderella) at the Sleeping Beauty Castle. There, the foursome walked down the aisle together, with the twins eventually taking their seats in the front row.

After the renewals -- themed "do you believe in fairy tales?" -- the couple was treated to a surprise fireworks show. Guests then made their way to Fantasyland (escorted by Cinderella footman Major Domo) for champagne toast and reception, with Cannon DJing the night. (The reception area featured 15,000 flowers and 10,000 crystals.) Another plus? The entire Fantasyland park was closed to the public for the night so guests could ride the attractions without a wait.

Moroccan and Monroe were the guests of honor earlier in the night, celebrating their birthdays at the Fantasy Faire section of the park. Last year, the "Vision of Love" singer and "America's Got Talent" host renewed their vows beneath the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

