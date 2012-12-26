All Mariah Carey wanted for Christmas this year was family time!

The singer celebrated the holiday with husband Nick Cannon and their twins Monroe and Moroccan, 19 months.

"A Carey-Cannon Christmas, the most festive yet!" the couple captioned a family photo album on their Dem Babies website. "Merry Christmas to all!"

Carey and Cannon, 32, documented their Christmas traditions with adorable snapshots. In one image, the family of four poses in front of their Christmas tree. Cannon dressed up as Santa Claus and held son Moroccan, while Carey sat beside him holding daughter Monroe on her lap.

In another photo, a fresh-faced Carey wearing red pajamas smiles for the camera next to her husband as they stand in front of their children's high chairs.

And the parents went all out trying to make the holiday memorable for their twins' second Christmas. Carey and Cannon got all bundled up in winter gear go sledding in Aspen, Colo. as a family. The "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer gave a big smile to the camera as she sat in the snow with her kids.

Cannon captured a lot of his own shots of his family over the holidays and tweeted them to his fans. "I'm getting good at this photography thing! It's probably my model though," he tweeted.

At the end of Christmas Day, Cannon captioned a shot of his daughter, "Then we called it a night while Monroe hugs and kiss her Christmas tree goodnight! Merry Christmas from the Cannons!"

