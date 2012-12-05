Mariah Carey has performed her famous holiday hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You" countless times -- but likely not quite like she did when Jimmy Fallon and the Roots sang backup on the Dec. 4 episode of Late Night With Jimmy Fallon.

PHOTOS: How celebs are celebrating the holidays

Gathering backstage before the show, Carey belted out her Christmas classic with the help of Fallon and The Roots, all performing with instruments found in an elementary school classroom.

The group -- including Fallon, who rocked out using a wood block, tambourine, bass drum and kazoo -- all wore various red holiday garb to perform along with adorable elementary school students.

Originally releasing the hit on her fourth studio album, 1994's Merry Christmas, Nick Cannon's wife Carey -- the mom of twins Moroccan and Monroe, 18 months -- re-released "All I Want for Christmas Is You" in December 2011 as a duet with Justin Bieber.

PHOTOS: Holiday gifts for kids

Watch Late Night's hilarious take on the Christmas classic in the video above now!

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Mariah Carey Performs "All I Want for Christmas Is You" With Jimmy Fallon, The Roots