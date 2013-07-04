Mariah, the Beautiful! Mariah Carey showed off her patriotic side -- and hot bod -- by posting a throwback picture of herself on July 3, posing in an American flag bikini.

In the snapshot, the "#Beautiful" singer is seen lounging on a yacht, wearing high-cut bikini bottoms and a string bikini top adorned with the red, white and blue flag. Wearing sunglasses and her hair in a bun, the diva smiles for the camera.

"Gotta be Pon de water for the Fourth of July! Can't wait for the NBC special, it's going to be festivity!" she captioned the old picture from an unknown year.

Indeed, she and her husband, Nick Cannon, will have a fun July 4 holiday, with Cannon hosting NBC's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular and Carey singing during the two-hour telecast. (Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Cher, Pitbull, Tim McGraw and Usher are also set to perform).

Although the pop songstress posted an older pic, she's not shy about showing off her current impressive bikini body. On June 18, the blonde beauty wowed fans with her impressive physique, flaunting her curves in a black monokini.

Carey, mom to 2-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, is gearing up to release her 13th studio album on July 23.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Mariah Carey Posts Patriotic Bikini Flashback Pic from Years Ago