Pregnancy isn't easy, darlings.

In a Sunday night appearance on HSN, Mariah Carey reminisced about her "47-week" pregnancy with twins Moroccan and Monroe.

Carey, 41, and hubby Nick Cannon, 30, welcomed their babies on April 4, their third wedding anniversary. When one caller asked the new mom if she remembered speaking with her in February, Carey admitted that was a "bleak" time.

"I was so uncomfortable," she said. "I'm kind of proud of myself. I really am -- sorry, pregnant with twins is different than anything! [People] were always saying to me, 'Oh, but it's all worth it!' Yeah, but it's easy to say when you're not the one whose feet are this big! It turned into like a really difficult time."

"My body went through so much," she added. "Holding those twins in -- you have to keep them in as long as possible. It's a sacrifice you make for them. Literally I was like, 47-weeks pregnant. And anybody pregnant right now, there's push gifts here. Tell your baby-father."

Carey instructed the camera operators to avoid close-ups and take the focus away from her. At one point, she explained: "There's always drama. It follows me."