Mariah Carey is one tough mama! The mother of twins Moroccan and Monroe, 20 months, took advantage of the warmer weather in New York City on Wednesday, Jan. 30, to take a stroll downtown in a skin-baring outfit.

Carey, 42, rocked a black leather jacket, a short crop-top and long flowing black skirt for her jaunt through the city -- with a pair of black open-toed platforms to cap off the look.

The American Idol judge, who has been making headlines for her verbal scuffles with fellow judge Nicki Minaj, looked carefree as she smiled for cameras.

The veteran singer addressed the ongoing feud in a sit-down interview with Barbara Walters earlier this month after the talk show host asked her about Minaj reportedly threatening to shoot her.

"It felt like an unsafe work environment," the "Triumphant" singer admitted to Walters on the Nightline special. "Anytime anybody's reeling threats at somebody, that's not appropriate. Sitting there on the road with two babies, I'm not gonna take any chances, so yeah, I did hire more security."

"I think it's a classic, classy show, and it didn't need this," she added.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Mariah Carey Reveals Tummy in Skimpy Crop Top, Long Skirt: Picture