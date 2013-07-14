Signing casts? Out. Bedazzling casts? In! At least in Mariah Carey's case, that is. Following the singer's dislocated shoulder injury, the mom of two dressed up her casts at MLB All-Star charity concert in New York City on Saturday, July 13, matching her different arm slings to her three outfit changes.

When the former American Idol judge wore a white glittery dress, she rocked a customized sling bedazzled with sequins to match the dress perfectly. In another outfit, Carey also rocked furry and feathery arm slings to match her other two looks.

"In spite of the pain, I wouldn't have ever missed this moment," the "#Beautiful" singer wrote on her Instagram page after the event, which benefitted Superstorm Sandy victims. "Thanks for helping me get through it and sharing it with me."

On Sunday, July 7, the Grammy Award-winner was hospitalized in New York after injuring her shoulder while filming a music video.

"Mariah injured herself while filming a video with Jeezy for the remix of #Beautiful, directed by her husband Nick Cannon," the singer's rep told Us Weekly on Monday, July 8. "She was taken to hospital late last night, where doctors reset her shoulder. She is fine."

