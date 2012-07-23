With her new gig as a judge on American Idol, Mariah Carey is set to see a massive payday -- to the tune of $18 million.

"Mariah is getting paid $18 million with a one-year option to do Idol, making her the highest paid judge on any music competition show," an American Idol insider tells Us Weekly.

PHOTOS: See how Idol contestants have changed over the years

Carey's show predecessor Jennifer Lopez pulled in about $12 million dollars per Idol season; Christina Aguilera negotiated a reported $10 million for the third season of The Voice, while Britney Spears will rake in an approximate $16 million for her stint on The X Factor.

Us first reported July 12 that Carey was in talks to become a judge on the twelfth season of American Idol -- and the five-time Grammy winner confirmed Monday that it was a done deal.

"As a singer, songwriter and producer, it's going to be fun and rewarding to help find new talent and give back to American Idol," Carey said in a statement.

PHOTOS: American Idol judges, then and now

"I'm currently in the studio working on my new album and its first single, 'Triumphant,' which will be out early next month," she added. "I can't wait to channel my creative energy as a part of this show which is a massive global phenomenon."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Mariah Carey to Earn $18 Million on American Idol