Mariah Carey and Brett Ratner are NOT dating, despite speculation after the longtime friends posted pictures with each other on social media in recent weeks.

A number of fact-challenged webloids like RadarOnline wrongly declared that Carey and Ratner have become a couple. The site declared, “Mariah Carey is moving on from estranged husband [Nick Cannon] with Hollywood super-director Brett Ratner.” A so-called RadarOnline “insider” told the outlet, “Their relationship has progressed in recent weeks and is now very serious. They’re a hot couple.”

As evidence of this supposed relationship, the site pointed to a recent Instagram picture of Ratner out to dinner with Carey and Courtney Love. “I love these ladies,” Ratner captioned the picture. In RadarOnline’s universe, apparently, “dates” involve three friends going to dinner.

It’s not surprising that poorly informed outlets will assume any male friend of Carey’s could be a possible post-Cannon boyfriend. But there’s absolutely nothing to the rumor. Carey and Ratner have been hanging out for years. They’ve collaborated professionally. A rep for Ratner tells People the romantic speculation about him and Carey is “ridiculous,” adding, “They have been best friends for a very long time.” Hopefully, webloids can move on to a new wrong rumor.