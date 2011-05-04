Marie Osmond remarried her first husband, Stephen Craig, today in Las Vegas, her rep told People magazine.

It was an intimate family wedding, and Osmond wore the same dress she did when she and Craig first married in 1982.

Osmond and Craig, a former semipro basketball player, were first married from 1982 to 1985 and have one son together, Stephen, 28. The pair had remained close since their divorce.

