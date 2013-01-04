Costume designer Rachael Blosil, 23, exchanged vows with her boyfriend Gabriel Krueger in a cabin in Park City, Utah, according to People.com.

And the mother of the bride couldn't be more proud of her little girl: "I have never seen Rachael look happier! We welcomed Gabriel with open arms into our loving family. I absolutely love Gabriel, and couldn't be more excited for the two of them to start a wonderful life together!"

The young couple met in 2011 in Chicago, where Krueger was studying at the Illinois Institute of Art, and his new bride was in town with Marie Osmond's touring Christmas show.

The new groom, 22, proposed just 10 days before Christmas on the Santa Monica Pier in California.