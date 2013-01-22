PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Mariel Hemingway says she has left the bad kind of crazy behind, and all that's left is good crazy.

Hemingway came to the Sundance Film Festival in Utah for the documentary "Running from Crazy," which chronicles the family history of mental illness that led to the suicides of seven relatives, including sister Margaux and grandfather Ernest Hemingway.

Directed by Barbara Kopple, the film features segments with Mariel opening up about how she put her own depression and suicidal thoughts behind her.

Kopple also found a treasure trove of footage from a documentary Margaux was shooting about grandfather Ernest, material that shows the different paths of the two sisters. A supermodel whose acting career fizzled even as Mariel's flourished, Margaux died of a drug overdose in 1996.