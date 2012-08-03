American actress Marilyn Ghigliotti has filed for a restraining order against an ex-boyfriend.

RELATED: Celebs and Their Stalkers

The "Clerks" star has accused Eric Nyenhuis, who she lived with until October 2011, of harassing her ever since their acrimonious split last year.

RELATED: Sheryl Crow Files Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

In legal papers obtained by TMZ.com, Ghigliotti claims her bitter ex even created a website just to trash her name and suggested that he was in possession of a sex tape featuring the former couple. The actress insists she has no idea about the explicit footage and never consented to any filming.

RELATED: Mila Kunis' Alleged Stalker to Stand Trial

She has asked a judge to grant her a protection order forcing her former partner to stay at least 100 yards away from her at all times.