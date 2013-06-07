Marilyn Manson may have taken his tribute to Paris Jackson too far. A day after the 15-year-old was rushed to the hospital June 5 after cutting her wrists with a meat cleaver and swallowing pills —- Paris reportedly tried to harm herself after she was forbidden from attending Manson's concert —- the rocker dedicated a song to her at his Thursday, June 6 show.

PHOTOS: Paris through the years

At the start of his song "Disposable Teens," (a song about a teenager who is angry with society) Manson told the crowd, "This song is for Paris Jackson" as the crowd cheered.

UPDATE: After he dedicated the song, Manson, 44, then stimulated cutting his wrist with a meat cleaver on stage. The act has been called "harmful" by Samaritans USA New York, a charity that helps people who are having suicidal thoughts.

"Everyone in the suicide prevention field agrees that graphic depiction of self-harm is a provocative act that does impact people who are in distress in a manner that is very counter-productive and harmful," Executive Director Alan Ross told the Daily Mail. "Even in creative environments there should be some sense of social responsibility that is aware of the impact of actions and messages."

Before his show, Manson, 44, tweeted to Paris, "I hope you feel better. You will be on my guest list anytime you want.”

PHOTOS: Michael Jackson and his kids

"The Marilyn Manson concert, she was told she couldn't go to," a source explains to Us Weekly of the teen, who has been struggling with depression over a variety of issues, including a rift with her brother Prince Michael (who objects to her newfound relationship with mom Debbie Rowe) to her still painful memory of her famous father Michael's death four years ago. "Like a lot of girls her age, she freaked out over something small and ran to her room and that's when it happened. It was a buildup of a lot of things … Paris's outbursts have never gone this far before."

Alice Cooper, who's joining Manson on the Masters of Madness: Shock Therapy Tour, also sent love and support to Paris.

PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's memorial

"She’s 15 years old…I have two girls, I know what 15 year old girls are like, everything is important, everything is emotional," he told EXTRA on June 6. "I don’t think the concert was the thing, I think she’s just very emotional right now … It’s always gonna be between what you can do and what you can’t do."

TMZ reports that Paris is currently being held on a 72-hour psychiatric hold, but is "physically fine." Paris' birth mother, Debbie Rowe, her aunt La Toya Jackson and grandmother Katherine Jackson were all present at an L.A. hospital on Wednesday, June 5.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Marilyn Manson Holds Knife to Wrist After Dedicating Song to Paris Jackson at Concert: Picture