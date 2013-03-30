Marilyn Manson named the new face of Saint Laurent

WENN

Shock rocker Marilyn Manson has been unveiled as the unlikely face of top fashion brand Saint Laurent.

The "Beautiful People" singer has posed for a dark, goth/grunge-style shoot for designer Hedi Slimane's latest menswear campaign.

Manson follows in the footsteps of rocker Beck and former Girls frontman Christopher Owens as spokesmodels for the leading fashion house, formerly known as Yves Saint Laurent.

