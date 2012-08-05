On Aug. 5, 1962 -- 50 years ago Sunday -- the lifeless, nude body of Marilyn Monroe was found lying face down in the bedroom of her home in L.A.'s Brentwood area.

An autopsy conducted at the time concluded that the troubled 36-year-old movie star had died of acute barbiturate poisoning, with a psychiatric team terming it a "probable suicide."

Still, in the half century since that conclusion, conspiracy theories have abounded about the tragic passing of the Some Like It Hot actress, and the L.A. County district attorney even reexamined her death in 1982. "The cumulative evidence available to us fails to support any theory of criminal conduct relating to her death," the D.A. said at the time.

Some of the remaining theories and mysteries? Some have wondered whether Monroe's affairs with John and Robert Kennedy led to her murder; others have demanded where Monroe got her fatal sleeping pills.

Regardless of the mystery, the mystique of the ultimate glamour goddess remains unmatched, with generations of Hollywood women paying tribute to Monroe, including Madonna, Lady Gaga and Megan Fox; Michelle Williams was nominated for an Oscar earlier this year for portraying Monroe in My Week with Marilyn, while NBC's Smash centers around the making of a musical about the starlet, with Megan Hilty, Katherine McPhee and Uma Thurman all taking turns at embodying the bombshell.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Marilyn Monroe Death: Stars Who've Imitated Her Look