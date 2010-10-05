By Michelle Lanz

Despite her death 48 years ago, Marilyn Monroe continues to live on as the most iconic blond of the 20th century. Even to this day we're learning about the woman born Norma Jean Baker. A vast archive of Monroe's private diary entries and letters was recently discovered, and they are featured in the November issue of Vanity Fair. We are lucky enough to share some excerpts from the feature, but make sure you check out the whole story when it hits newsstands on October 7.

Monroe on her feelings toward Peter Lawford, JFK's brother-in-law:

"[There is a] feeling of violence I've had lately about being afraid of Peter he might harm me, poison me, etc. why -- strange look in his eyes -- strange behavior. Peter wants to be a woman -- and would like to be me -- I think."

Monroe on her experience at Payne Whitney's psychiatric ward:

"There was no empathy at Payne-Whitney -- it had a very bad effect -- they asked me after putting me in a 'cell' (I mean cement blocks and all) for very disturbed depressed patients (except I felt I was in some kind of prison for a crime I hadn't committed. The inhumanity there I found archaic. Everything was under lock and key. The doors have windows so patients can be visible all the time, also, the violence and markings still remain on the walls from former patients)."

Monroe on the collapse of her marriage to Arthur Miller:

"Starting tomorrow I will take care of myself for that's all I really have and as I see it now have ever had. I think I hate it here because there is no love here anymore. If I lean close I'll see -- what I don't want to know -- tension, sadness, disappointment. When one wants to stay alone as my love [Arthur] indicates, the other must stay apart."

