Before Mario Lopez and Courtney Mazza exchanged vows in front of 200 guests at pal Joe Francis' home in Punta Mita, Mexico, Dec. 1, the couple's daughter Gia had a mid-aisle meltdown!

The 2-year-old made it three-quarters of the way down the aisle while carrying a purse full of flower petals -- and then the purse fell open and they spilled all over the ground! "She just stood there looking so upset," an attendee tells Us Weekly. "Finally, the other kids came and helped her down the aisle and she ran to her grandmothers."

Mazza, 31, says she "didn't see her drop the purse," though she had a feeling something like that might happen. "She walked that whole way earlier -- we practiced it," the bride recalls. "I knew she would."

Like her mother, Gia wore an Ines DiSanto gown. "Every time she had to try that dress on at the salon, she screamed because she just didn't want to get dressed," Mazza recalls. "I kept telling the ladies there, 'Don't worry, the day of the wedding, she'll know what to do!'"

When the big day arrived, Gia was still reluctant to get dolled up -- until she saw her mom's stunning bridal look, that is. "She came up to me and said, 'Dress! Dress!' She put on the dress, she put on the shoes, she didn't cry -- I just had to let her do it on her own time!" Mazza says.

Having her little girl participate in the ceremony was "the most amazing thing," according to the Broadway star. "When we left the altar and walked back down the aisle, we got to walk with her. It may not be the traditional way . . . but we loved every second of it."

Lopez is certainly in agreement. "I loved walking back down the aisle with Gia and Mazza," the X Factor co-host, 39, tells Us. "That was the best."

The Saved by the Bell alum says he had a blast dancing with his daughter at the reception. "She was out there dancing for an hour straight! She is definitely my daughter," the proud pop says. "She definitely has my energy!"

TLC will air Mario & Courtney's Wedding Fiesta Dec. 8. at 8 p.m. EST.

