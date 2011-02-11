Back in April 2004, longtime loves Mario Lopez and model/actress Ali Landry tied the knot -- only to annul the union two weeks later, amid rumors of Lopez's rampant cheating.

Now, almost seven years later, Lopez fessed up to at least one major indiscretion that took place during a wild bachelor party weekend in Mexico.

Lopez, 37, spilled the beans to Howard Stern on his Sirius XM radio show on Thursday. "It was my bachelor party," the "Extra" host admitted, explaining that he had been "bouncing around" Mexico with his cousins. "I had no business of being in that position," he said, offering that he "messed around" with another woman.

He elaborated a bit on the fling. "It was spring break ... everybody was hanging out. That was a situation where I was not mature and man enough."

Before heading out for his big weekend, Lopez didn't tell then-fiancee Landry the whole truth. "I said I was going to Cabo ... to go marlin fishing," he explained. "Then my cousin surprised me and said, 'No, ... we're going on this whirlwind tour: Cabo, Acapulco, all these places.'"

Rather than telling Landry about the change of plans, "I figured at that point it was easier to ask for forgiveness [afterward]. It's my bachelor party, we were going to have a good time. And we went, we had a good time."

Lopez was caught in an incriminating poolside shot with another woman. "We're partying, and somebody took a picture," he explained. Landry's sister eventually got a hold of that photo and shared it with her.

"I was wrong for obviously lying, and I shouldn't have been in that position," Lopez said.

Finally, Landry confronted him. "I dealt with all this drama, and then at that point just realized ... I finally got the balls to say, 'Hey, listen I'm not ready for this, I'm sorry.'"

"At that point," the star confessed, "I was not ready to settle down. I wasn't man enough to know how to go about handling it."

Why did Lopez marry her in the first place, then? "I think when you go out for a few years you either take it to another level or you break up, right?" he said of Landry, whom he had been dating for six years. "There was nothing glaringly wrong on paper: I thought, 'She's beautiful, she's a good girl, she comes from a great family, she'd make a great mom. ... I confused cold feet with not being ready."

Older and wiser, Lopez is more settled down these days with Courtney Mazza, his girlfriend of over two years; they welcomed daughter Gia in September.

"It worked out well," he said. "Thank god, because I got a great girl now."

