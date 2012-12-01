Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Mario Lopez!

X Factor cohost Mario Lopez married girlfriend of four years Courtney Mazza Dec. 1 in a Mexican beach wedding, Us Weekly has exclusively confirmed.

Taped for a TLC wedding special set to air Dec. 8, the couples nuptials featured one very special guest: Lopez and Mazza's 2-year-old daughter, Gia, who served as their flower girl. Adding to the cute factor? Gia wore an adorable dress that matched Mom's gown.

Ahead of their big day, Saved By the Bell alum Lopez, 39, told Us Weekly he was letting his bride call the shots. "She's the quarterback of the team," said Lopez, who first met Mazza when they costarred in the revival of Broadway's A Chorus Line. "It's her day, so I'm cool with what she wants. But I'm involved with the reception because I want it to be a big party."

Accepting Lopez's proposal during a New Year's weekend trip to Ixtapa, Mexico in January, Mazza is just excited the couple can finally make it official. "The only thing that's going to change is my last name," the bride told Us. "Same love, same everything!"

This is the first marriage for Mazza and the second for Lopez, who wed model Ali Landry in 2008 before having the marriage annulled two weeks later.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Mario Lopez Marries Courtney Mazza!