Friday was take your child to work day for Blood Ties actress Marion Cotillard.

Filming the crime thriller in New York City, the French star brought along a very special visitor to meet and greet with her costars: her 11-month-old son, Marcel!

PHOTOS: Busy star moms on the go

Hiding behind a blue baseball cap, a slim Cotillard, 36, toted her boy -- he's got a full head of curly hair now! -- around the film's set.

PHOTOS: Celeb families' summer fun

Costarring Mila Kunis, Zoe Saldana and Clive Owen, Blood Ties was co-written by Cotillard's longtime love, Marcel's dad Giullaume Canet.

The couple first met while filming 2003's Love Me if You Dare and began dating four years later. Little Marcel will celebrate his first birthday on May 19.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Marion Cotillard Brings Adorable Son Marcel, 11 Months, to Movie Set