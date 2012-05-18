J'adore -- oui ou non?

In Cannes, France Thursday, Marion Cotillard's Christian Dior Couture ball gown impressed several fashionistas. As for her hairstyle -- a giant, voluminous bun -- the verdict isn't so definite.

At the De Rouille et D'Os screening, the French stunner, 36, pulled back her brunette locks into a larger-than-life bun, which showed off her jewelry-free neck and shoulders and the gown's sweetheart neckline.

She adorned her 'do with a strand of sparkling crystals pinned close to her head.

Hair jewelry has been popping up in unexpected places on quite a few celebrities recently. In NYC May 7, Emma Stone topped off her messy Met Gala 'do with a gold barrette and Kristen Stewart wove a gold headwrap into her low chignon at the London premiere of Snow White and the Huntsman May 14.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Marion Cotillard's Giant Bun: Love It or Hate It?