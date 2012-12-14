It's a boy for model Marisa Miller!

The model, 34, gave birth to her first child with husband Griffin Guess on Thursday, Dec. 13, her rep confirms to Us Weekly.

The couple welcomed son Gavin Lee Guess into the world at 7:58 p.m. in Santa Cruz, Calif. He weighed in at 8 pounds, 10 ounces, measuring 22.5 inches long.

The baby is the first for the former Victoria's Secret Angel and her record producer spouse, who tied the knot on April 15, 2006. Miller confirmed the pregnancy to Us in June; two months later, she tweeted a photo of her growing baby bump.

The gorgeous blonde -- who has graced more than 80 magazine covers in her career -- flaunted her famous body as recently as last month, when she stripped down for a topless photo shoot in Allure. Speaking to the mag about her pregnancy, she said that she had become more relaxed about her beauty and fitness regimen.

"Embrace everything and all the changes," she said of what she'd learned from her baby-to-be. "I had never even owned a scale before, but gaining weight is part of charting your progress. Yes, I was seeing numbers I'd never seen before, but I let go of that because I had a new goal and focus."