Special Cuties Unit!

Proud mama Mariska Hargitay stepped out with newly adopted daughter Amaya Josephine Wednesday afternoon in New York.

The "Law & Order SVU" star, 47, husband Peter Hermann and their son August, 4, took the bundled-up babe for a stroll near their Manhattan apartment building, where photographers snapped a photo of the family's new addition.

"This is a dream finally realized," a source told UsMagazine.com late Wednesday of Hargitay's newly expanded brood. Adds the star's rep Leslie Sloane, "August is thrilled to have the sister he's always wanted."

