It took Mariska Hargitay and her husband, actor Peter Hermann, 44, a long time to build their family of five -- so a little gushing on Hargitay's part is understandable.

"They're awesome and perfect," the Law & Order: SVU star tells Us Weekly of sons August, 5, and Andrew, 9 months, and daughter Amaya, 14 months. "My heart just keeps getting bigger and bigger."

Which is why she finds even the mundane parts of motherhood thrilling. "I get very excited about my double stroller," explains the actress. "Every time I look at it, I get a shot of adrenaline and joy because I think, This is real! I have everything I need. Our house is very joyful."

Recently, Hargitay opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about her and her hubby's surprising second adoption. Just months after bringing home daughter Amaya after a trying, rollercoaster adoption process, the couple's lawyer called them to let them know an agency had a newborn boy ready to be adopted as well.

"It was one of those things that we were not expecting at all and my husband and I looked at each other and have never been more sure about anything," the actress tearfully revealed about their decision to bring home baby Andrew. "This has been a year of true blessings."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Mariska Hargitay: "I Get Very Excited About My Double Stroller!"