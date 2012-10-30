Marissa Jaret Winokur's stunning weight loss

Entertainment Tonight

Broadway and television star Marissa Jaret Winokur stepped out to the Los Angeles premiere of "Wreck It Ralph" on Monday night, where she turned plenty of heads with a dramatic weight loss. Clad in a light blue button-up, a black skirt and high heels, the 39-year-old actress looked better than ever.

In January, Winokur opened up to People about her struggle to lose weight.

"I started working out like a mad woman and eating healthy," she said about losing 20 pounds thanks to two weeks of intense workouts at "The Biggest Loser's" Fitness Ridge in Malibu, Calif. "And then right before Thanksgiving, I was like, 'Oh, no, I'm starting to gain weight.' I can gain 20 pounds in a heartbeat."

Though clearly, she's been able to lose last year's holiday weight and then some!

Winokur is currently starring in TV Land's "Retired at 35."