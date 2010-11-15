She scores the lowest each week, but Bristol Palin may very well make it to the "Dancing With the Stars" finals next week (her fate will be decided tonight).

What gives?

Her professional partner, Mark Ballas, fills UsMagazine.com in.

"The thing about this show is, you get people who come from an entertainment background, whether it's a sport, a TV show ... Bristol's not any of those things," he told Us after Monday's broadcast (where they came in last place with a score of 53). "She's not a TV star, she's not a singer, she's not an entertainer of any kind. She's the most normal person; sweet, down to earth ... like a friend you'd hang out with. I think people can watch and relate to that. So for me as a coach, to take someone like this - I've had Olympic athletes, I've had Cheetah Girls, Shannen Doherty, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Kim Kardashian ... this is one of my proudest moments, taking a non-dancer and turning her into what she is now."

Palin, 20, credits Ballas, 24, with being "patient" with her "through this whole process. He really did have to start from scratch, and I'm thankful to have him as a partner."

If she is voted off tonight, she told Us she isn't sure what she'll do (she was working at a dermatologist's office before starting the show).

"I have a lot of opportunities ahead of me, and I'm just blessed to be here now," she told Us. "After the show, I'll be spending lots of time with my family. We'll just wait and see what God has in store for us."

