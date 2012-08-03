Mark DeBarge to spend six months behind bars
Singer Mark Debarge has been sentenced to six months in jail for drug possession charges.
The star, part of '80s Motown family group DeBarge, was arrested in April with a female companion after her parole officer paid a routine visit to their suite at a Los Angeles hotel and allegedly discovered narcotics in the room.
DeBarge pleaded no contest to counts of drug possession, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a fake ID earlier this week and was ordered to serve 180 days in prison.
He must also complete 30 days of community service and will spend three years on probation, according to TMZ.com.
