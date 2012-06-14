Just in time for Father's Day, Showtime is airing The Other F Word -- a new documentary executive produced by Morgan Spurlock (Super Size Me) that asks musicians to weigh in on how becoming a parent sometimes stands in stark contrast to the expectations of being a rock star.

Blink 182's Mark Hoppus, Flea from The Red Hot Chili Peppers and Rancid's Lars Frederiksen are just a few of the musicians interviewed in The Other F Word and ETOnline has a sneak peek at Hoppus talking about how the perception of Blink lowered the bar for his parenting.

Click here to find out when you can view The Other F Word -- which is also available on Showtime On Demand!

