Mark Hoppus Utters 'The Other F Word'
Just in time for Father's Day, Showtime is airing The Other F Word -- a new documentary executive produced by Morgan Spurlock (Super Size Me) that asks musicians to weigh in on how becoming a parent sometimes stands in stark contrast to the expectations of being a rock star.
Blink 182's Mark Hoppus, Flea from The Red Hot Chili Peppers and Rancid's Lars Frederiksen are just a few of the musicians interviewed in The Other F Word and ETOnline has a sneak peek at Hoppus talking about how the perception of Blink lowered the bar for his parenting.
