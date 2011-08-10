Mark-Paul Gosselaar is taking the plunge -- again!

The 37-year-old actor, whose divorce from wife of 14 years Lisa Ann Russell was finalized in May, proposed to advertising executive Catriona McGinn last week, his rep confirms to Us Weekly.

He popped with the question with a 5 carat cushion-cut diamond ring designed by Neil Lane. "He was delightful to work with, it's always a treat to work with a true romantic," Lane tells Us.

What makes McGinn so special? "She's absolutely gorgeous, she's stunning, and she takes my breath away," Gosselaar told Us at Kiehl's LifeRide for amfAR Block Party in New York on Saturday. "Catriona's great with my kids. My kids absolutely adore her."

The former "Saved by the Bell" star (who currently plays Peter Bash on TNT's "Franklin & Bash") has two children from his marriage to Russell: son Michael, 7, and daughter Ava, 5.

