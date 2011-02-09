DJ and producer Mark Ronson is engaged to French model Josephine De La Baume, his rep confirms to UsMagazine.com.

Dating since March 2009, De La Baume previously appeared in a 2010 music video for "The Bike Song," a hit made famous by Mark Ronson & The Business Intl.

Prior to announcing their engagement, Purple Magazine posted a black and white photo of De La Baume's ring after she flaunted it at Mama Shelter in Paris earlier this year.

Mark, 35, was previously engaged to actress Rashida Jones; he also once dated British socialite Daisy Lowe, as well as Tennessee Thomas (of indie rock band The Like).

The Grammy Award-winning musician -- who worked with Amy Winehouse on 2008's "Back to Black" album -- hails from a prominent British family. The nephew of property tycoon Gerald Ronson, Mark is the eldest of three children, including 33-year-old fashion designer Charlotte Ronson and her twin sister, DJ Samantha Ronson.

