Mark Ronson Is Engaged
DJ and producer Mark Ronson is engaged to French model Josephine De La Baume, his rep confirms to UsMagazine.com.
Dating since March 2009, De La Baume previously appeared in a 2010 music video for "The Bike Song," a hit made famous by Mark Ronson & The Business Intl.
Prior to announcing their engagement, Purple Magazine posted a black and white photo of De La Baume's ring after she flaunted it at Mama Shelter in Paris earlier this year.
Mark, 35, was previously engaged to actress Rashida Jones; he also once dated British socialite Daisy Lowe, as well as Tennessee Thomas (of indie rock band The Like).
The Grammy Award-winning musician -- who worked with Amy Winehouse on 2008's "Back to Black" album -- hails from a prominent British family. The nephew of property tycoon Gerald Ronson, Mark is the eldest of three children, including 33-year-old fashion designer Charlotte Ronson and her twin sister, DJ Samantha Ronson.
