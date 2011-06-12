NEW YORK (AP) -- Mark Rylance has won the Tony Award for best actor in a play.

Rylance won his second Tony for playing Johnny "Rooster" Byron, a charismatic leader of a band of social misfits and outcasts squatting in the English woods, in Jez Butterworth's "Jerusalem."

He won a Tony three years ago for "Boeing-Boeing." This season, Rylance was also lauded for his work in "La Bete," which required a 20-minute soliloquy.

Rylance, who was the first artistic director of Shakespeare's Globe in London from 1995 to 2005, beat Brian Bedford in "The Importance of Being Earnest," Bobby Cannavale in "The Motherf---- With the Hat," Joe Mantello in "The Normal Heart" and Al Pacino in "The Merchant of Venice."

———

Online:

http://www.tonyawards.com