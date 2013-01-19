Mark Salling is being sued by his ex-girlfriend, according to a lawsuit obtained by TMZ. In her complaint, Roxanne Gorzela alleges the Glee star committed sexual battery by forcing sex without a condom.

Dating since September 2010, Gorzela claims she hooked up with Salling in March 2011 just before she traveled to Canada. She consented to having sexual intercourse, but only with a condom. According to Gorzela's lawsuit, Salling ignored her request and proceeded to "insert his penis into [her] vagina without a condom."

Later that month, Gorzela says she went to Salling's house to confront him about the incident. Shortly after she arrived, she found him in bed with another woman. When Gorzela demanded that Salling, 30, prove he was STD-free, she says he responded by grabbing her and pushing her to the ground. Gorzela filed a police report the same day.

Gorzela is seeking unspecified damages. Salling's rep is denying Gorzela's accusations, telling TMZ: There is no truth to this. It's the textbook case of a disgruntled girl looking to cash in on a TV star's success. We turn the rest over to Mark's attorneys and have no further comment."

