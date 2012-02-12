NEW YORK (AP) -- Mark Salzman's latest book is based on a live performance.

The award-winning author has completed a memoir, "The Man in the Empty Boat," which comes out Tuesday as an e-book original.

Digital publisher Open Road Integrated Media says Salzman's book was inspired by his confessional, multimedia monologue, "An Atheist in Freefall." The memoir tells of Salzman's "acute anxiety and panic attacks," intensified by the death of his sister, and how he overcame his troubles.

The 52-year-old Salzman is best known for the autobiographical novel "Iron & Silk," which Salzman later adapted into a film of the same name.