Sad news from Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" host Mark Steines. The television journalist -- who previously appeared on "Entertainment Tonight" -- is separating from his wife of 17 years, actress Leanza Cornett, the couple told Us Weekly exclusively. They have two children together, Kai Harper, 10, and Avery "A.J." James, 9.

The spouses confirmed the split in a joint statement: "After a great deal of thought and consideration, we have decided to dissolve our 17-year marriage. At this time our concern is for our boys as we help them with this difficult transition. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time."

Steines, 48, married 1993 Miss America winner Cornett, 41, on the Hawaiian island of Kauai on July 22, 1995. That same year, he started as a correspondent for "Entertainment Tonight," which he later hosted from 2004 to 2012. He currently co-hosts the daily lifestyle series "Home & Family" with Cristina Ferrare.

