For nearly two decades, Mark Steines dutifully hosted Entertainment Tonight. But on July 27, the 48-year-old -- who interviewed celebrities ranging from Vince Vaughn to Tom Cruise -- ended his 17-year run with the program.

Steines joined Entertainment Tonight on August 24, 1995 as a correspondent and substitute anchor; He was promoted to host in 2004.

"It has been an amazing 17 years, now seemingly gone by in a flash. But 17 years I will never, ever forget," Steines says.

Though he'll no longer appear on Entertainment Tonight, Steines won't be disappearing from TV. The Dubuque, Iowa native will host the talk show Home & Family, slated to premiere on the Hallmark Channel October 1.

Steines married former Entertainment Tonight correspondent and Miss America 1993 Leanza Cornett, 41, in Hawaii on July 22, 1995. They have two sons, Kai Harper, 10, and A.J., 8.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Mark Steines Leaves Entertainment Tonight After 17 Years