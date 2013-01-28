In the wake of his recent separation with wife Leanza Cornett, former Entertainment Tonight host Mark Steines is keeping the focus on his family. Married for 17 years, Steines and 1993 Miss America winner Cornett, 41, are parents to sons Kai Harper, 10, and Avery James, 9; Us Weekly exclusively reported news of the spouses' split on Jan. 25.

"Mark is trying to keep things as upbeat and positive as possible," a source says of the 48-year-old, who co-hosts Home & Family on the Hallmark Channel. "That's how he's living everything."

The single star took the boys to work on Friday, Jan. 25, to watch a segment he taped with a stuntman who demonstrated how to break a chair on someone's back. The trio had so much fun they decided to recreate the trick themselves. "Over the weekend they went to Michael's and bought balsa wood to make their own breakaway chairs," the source reveals. "The boys loved breaking the chair over their dad's back."

According to the source, Steines is doing everything possible to ensure his sons get through their parents' separation unscathed. "This is a difficult transition," the source explains. "He just really wanted to spend the weekend bonding with them and enjoying quality time."

Steines is also focusing on his photography to "keep his mind off things," the source adds. In a joint statement to Us, the TV journalist and the beauty queen -- who tied the knot in July 1995 -- promised to put their sons' interests first: "At this time our concern is for our boys as we help them with this difficult transition. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time."

