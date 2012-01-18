Us Weekly -- Mark Wahlberg doesn't just play an action hero on the big screen -- he wants to be one in real life, too.

In the February issue of Men's Journal, the 40-year-old actor reveals he was scheduled to be on one of the two planes that crashed into the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. Had Wahlberg made his flight, the "Contraband" star predicts things would have turned out much differently.

"If I was on that plane with my kids, it wouldn't have went down like it did," Wahlberg imagines. "There would have been a lot of blood in that first-class cabin and then me saying, 'OK, we're going to land somewhere safely. Don't worry.'"

The controversial comments immediately drew criticism from 9/11 survivors and victims, their families and the media. TMZ reported on Wednesday afternoon that Wahlberg had apologized for his comments to Men's Journal.

"To speculate about such a situation is ridiculous to begin with," he said. "I deeply apologize to the families of the victims that my answer came off as insensitive, it was certainly not my intention."

Hero talk aside, Wahlberg says he has a soft side. He admits to crying "about six or seven times" while watching "The Help," which his wife Rhea Durham picked. Wahlberg tells Men's Journal he lets Durham choose what they see on date nights, "as long as it isn't a Sarah Jessica Parker movie."

