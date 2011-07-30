Are Turtle, Vinny and Ari headed to the silver screen?

According to Mark Wahlberg, absolutely! At a TCA panel Thursday in L.A., Entourage's executive producer said a feature film based on the HBO series was almost definitely in the cards.

"I said if I had to finance it myself, I would do it," the 40-year-old said. "I was looking at [a promo clip from HBO] and it looks like a movie to me… It's the f**king greatest thing I've ever seen. I certainly hope this has a chance to become a feature film."

"People are always complaining that the episodes are too short," he said.

So what existing feature film reminds Wahlberg of Entourage? "The Hangover to me is very much like [our show]," he said.

The show's eighth and final season premieres July 24 at 9 p.m. (EST) on HBO.