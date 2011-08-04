Mark Wahlberg is ready to pass the torch to Taylor Lautner.

"I'm sitting at a table with a gentleman who is better looking than you and is in better shape than me," the '90s underwear model told Leonardo DiCaprio Thursday at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's luncheon in Beverly Hills. "So, we're both out of a job, dude. Taylor Lautner! We're screwed."

As the crowd -- which included Lea Michele and Gerard Butler -- roared with laughter, Wahlberg, 40, added: "It's over, dude. Titanic and Boogie Nights were a long time ago. I accept it. I had a good run and on to the next."

After the toast, Lautner admitted he was startled (but flattered) by the unexpected shout-out.

"I don't even know the word to describe being here," the 19-year-old Abduction star told E! News. "It's so odd. It's such an honor. I'm up on the stage and talking in front of people like that? The people that I looked up to my entire life? Hearing words like that from Mark and everybody it's just really surreal."

