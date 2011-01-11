Mark Wahlberg has a confession to make: He's a pot smoker.

Well, he was. While accepting Variety's Indie Impact Award on Sunday at the Palm Springs Film Festival, the 39-year-old star of "The Fighter" joked that the trophy looked like a bong, then quickly added, "But I don't use those anymore."

The reason? His brood of four tots with wife Rhea Durham.

"I stopped smoking weed for my kids," explained the star, who added that he's replaced weekend partying with churchgoing.

"One day, we were driving and you could smell it from somewhere. My daughter asked what the smell was, so I told her it was a skunk. Then she said, 'Sometimes Daddy smells like that!' to me and my wife. So I knew I had to quit."

