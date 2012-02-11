BERLIN (AP) -- A documentary premiering at the Berlin International Film Festival aims to offer new insight into the life of reggae legend Bob Marley, against a backdrop of dozens of his songs.

Director Kevin Macdonald ("The Last King of Scotland," "One Day in September") said Sunday he hopes "to bring to people around the world a sense of who this man was as a human being."

The film, "Marley," contains interviews with relatives and fellow musicians. Macdonald says he took 13 months to make it — though work to secure rights to the music started earlier.

Macdonald says one reason the film was complicated to make was that "there are three different entities you have to negotiate with and there's a lot of disputes about who owns what song."

One of the singer's sons, Rohan Marley, joined Macdonald to present the film.